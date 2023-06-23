Share:

It's official: Google searches for the phrase “How To Trade Commodities” are surging once again!

This comes as no surprise, considering the latest data shows that 1 in 2 people have now turned to trading – to protect and multiple their hard-earned wealth from a trifecta of global factors, ranging from rapidly rising interest rates, cost-of-living pressures and stubbornly high inflation.

There’s no denying that inflation is a lot higher than Central banks across the world thought it would be and it’s coming down at an extraordinarily slower pace than many policymakers expected – signalling that an era of “Stagflation” could be upon us.

According to economists, that term simply confirms what we have all been thinking for some time now – that Central banks across the world are fighting a losing battle against stubbornly high inflation and no matter what actions they take now, it will be nowhere enough to tame the sticky nature of prices pressures.

The prospect of stagflation’s return strikes fear into policymakers because there are few monetary tools to address it. Raising interest rates may help reduce inflation, but increased borrowing costs would further depress growth. Keeping monetary policies loose, meanwhile, risks pushing prices higher.

While they may not wish to admit it, conclusive evidence shows that global policymakers find themselves caught in a vicious circle of their own making because they didn’t move quickly enough on raising rates.

But here's what's more troubling.

And it's the fact that fiscal policy is pushing one way, while monetary policy is pushing the other. If policymakers really want to "whip inflation now," then they need both the government and central banks rowing hard in the same direction.

But in reality that's not the case. While Central banks across the world jack up rates aggressively – global government fiscal policy is so “Stimulative” that it is undermining the Central bank's efforts.

Put another way, global monetary and fiscal policies are moving in opposite directions, ultimately cancelling each other out!

The more government spending that keeps flowing into fiscal stimulus projects, the higher Central banks will need to jack up rates, which increases the likelihood of more black swan events – just like we have seen recently with the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history, which have all occurred in past three months.

As savvy traders very well know – Commodities are typically the go-to asset classes when terms like "Stagflation" begin dominating the headlines – just like we're starting to see. When you consider the full magnitude of events that are currently unfolding, then the case for Commodities in a well-diversified portfolio has never been more obvious than it is right now!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: