Share:

Weekly forecast, May 1 – 5, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 670, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 717.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 627, which will be followed by reaching support level 593.

Monthly forecast, April 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 724, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 771 and 805.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 724, which will be followed by reaching support level 654 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 607.