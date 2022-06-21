Outlook: We still have to wait for Friday to get the market mover data, but the labor outcomes in Germany and the UK are surely interesting, if not reliable predictors. Today’s US existing house sales are likely to drop, ho-hum.

What’s notable today is the rise in risk appetite as seen in the equity indices and in FX, places like the AUD and CAD. Even the peso, our proxy for emerging markets, is recovering nearly half of what it has just lost so dramatically.

It’s just speculation, but a lighter mood might come from sources like Goldman, who are defining what “recession” means this time, as compared to the horrors of yesteryear. Bloomberg reports, for example, Goldman “said hot wage growth and high inflation expectations are less entrenched today as back then.

“’What might a recession look like? With no major imbalances to unwind, a recession caused by moderate overtightening would most likely be shallow, though even shallower recessions have seen the unemployment rate rise by about 2–1/2 percentage points on average,’ the Goldman economists wrote. ‘One additional concern this time is that the fiscal and monetary policy response might be more limited than usual.

“While the economists maintained their second-quarter growth forecast of 2.8%, they cut their outlook from the third quarter of this year through to the first quarter of 2023, and now forecast growth of 1.75%, 0.75% and 1%, respectively, in each of those quarters.”

It may seem silly to say 1% growth is a good number, but it beats a negative quarterly number, or two negatives in a row, the definition of recession. We also are not seeing unemployment rising to unhappy levels like 8%, but only 3% today plus 2.5% later or 5.5-6%. This is what has to be named a moderate slowdown, and putting borders and margins on it is very helpful. We have room.

(Notice we are not mentioning Elon and his bumpf. Everything he says is to get attention or serve his interests, so why bother?)

Goldman can get maligned but its economists are pretty good. What they are saying is similar to what we see from Oxford Economics and Morgan Stanley, in far more excruciating detail. Too much detail and too cute, sometimes (the BoA/ML malady–terminal cuteness).

Naming the likely borders of the coming slowdown is something the stock market likes a lot. It’s also, in a general way, a dollar negative.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

