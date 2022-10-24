USD/JPY
The USDJPY bounces strongly in early Monday and regains levels near 150 barrier, signaling that a positive impact from a massive intervention to support yen on Friday, was not lasting long.
The pair dipped from new 32-year high (151.94) to 145.51 following Japan’s record nearly $20 billion intervention, but yen was unable to hold gains as a cocktail of factors continues to strongly support dollar, even though the media report on Friday signaled that the US central bank will likely debate the size of future rate hikes, suggesting that aggressive tightening mode would start to ease soon.
Fresh strength eyes pivotal barriers at 150.00/42 (psychological / Fibo 76.4% of 151.94/145.51 pullback), break of which would firm the structure and open way for further advance.
Larger bulls remain intact but need a close above 150 pivot to generate fresh signal and open way for retest of new peak at 151.94, violation of which would unmask Apr 1990 peak at 159.16.
Rising 20DMA offers initial support at 148.40, followed by 146.85 (Fibo 23.6% of 130.39/151.94) and today’s spike low at 145.51 (reinforced by 30DMA).
Caution on failure to clear 150 barrier that would signal extended consolidation, but bullish structure is expected to remain unharmed while the action stays above 146.85 Fib support.
Res: 149.70; 150.00; 151.94; 153.46.
Sup: 148.40; 147.68; 146.85; 145.51.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 156.82
- R2 154.38
- R1 151.07
- PP 148.63
-
- S1 145.31
- S2 142.88
- S3 139.56
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.