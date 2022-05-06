USD/JPY

The USDJPY returned to bullish mode, after shallow pullback from new 20-year high found firm ground at 129 zone, contained by rising 10DMA and Fibo 23.6% of 121.27/131.24 upleg.

Bulls are establishing above 130 level, but need weekly close above here to confirm bullish signal, after last week’s spike to 131.24 was short-lived and failed to register close above 130.

Thursday’s rebound left a double-bottom and formed bullish engulfing pattern that underpins near-term action and adds to positive signals.

However, traders remain cautious despite the dollar regained traction, awaiting fresh signals from the US labor report, while daily studies show weakening bullish momentum, which warns bulls may lose steam on renewed probe through 120 pivot.

Near-term action is expected to keep bullish bias above rising 10DMA (129.42) with sustained break above 130.00 and 130.65 (Fibo 76.4% of 147.68/75.55) to open way for retest of new peak at 131.24 and unmask 2002 peak at 135.16.

Res: 130.47; 130.65; 130.80; 131.24.

Sup: 130.00; 129.42; 128.89; 128.62.

