The USDJPY remains in strong bullish mode and advanced 0.6% in Asia / early Europe on Monday, following 1.2% rally last week.

Bulls pressure psychological 113 barrier after break above tops of 2020/2019 (112.22/112.40) and monthly cloud top (112.41) triggered stops and accelerated higher, also boosted by rise in US Treasuries following last Friday’s NFP miss.

Daily studies in full bullish setup point to further gains, as above 113 barrier there are no obstacles until 113.82/114.20 (Dec 2018 high / 2018 peak).

Count on some price adjustments on overbought conditions, which should provide better buying opportunities.

Broken former tops reverted to strong supports which should ideally contain dips.

Res: 113.00; 113.82; 114.20; 114.53.
Sup: 112.40; 112.22; 112.07; 111.63.

Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 113.22
    2. R2 112.74
    3. R1 112.48
  2. PP 112
    1. S1 111.74
    2. S2 111.25
    3. S3 110.99

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

How do emotions affect trade?
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.

Gold News

Comparing the ongoing Bitcoin bull run with the 2017 rally suggests that institutional investments are on the rise. Top institutional players are transferring their Bitcoin holdings off exchanges. 

Read more

Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.

Read more

