USD/JPY
The USDJPY bounces on Friday, registering significant gains for the first time in seven days and generating initial signal of correction.
Pullback from new 2023 high (145.06), which accelerated after dollar came under increased pressure on signals of nearing end of Fed’s tightening cycle and retraced slightly over 50% of 129.64/145.06 bull-leg, faced strong headwinds on approach to converged 200/100DMA’s (137.08/00 respectively).
Deeply oversold conditions on daily chart and profit-taking at the end of the week after steep fall (down nearly 3.5% for the week) contributed to fresh strength.
Friday’s action is shaping into a hammer candlestick, which would generate initial reversal signal, though with close above the top of daily cloud (138.44) required to validate the signal and open way for stronger recovery.
Fresh bulls eye initial Fibo resistance at 139.08 (23.6% of 145.06/137.23) but will need to extend above psychological 140 barrier to confirm reversal signal on daily chart.
On the other hand, the pair is on track for big weekly loss, which is going to weigh on fresh recovery attempts.
Res: 138.24; 138.95; 139.71; 140.00.
Sup: 137.08; 136.14; 135.78; 135.00.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 142.11
- R2 141.25
- R1 139.88
- PP 139.02
-
- S1 137.64
- S2 136.78
- S3 135.4
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back to multi-month highs near 1.1250
EUR/USD is rebounding to refresh multi-month highs near 1.1250, snapping its pullback in the European session. The pair is regaining upside traction, as the US Dollar sees a fresh round of selling despite a cautious market mood, awaiting the consumer sentiment data.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3100, US data eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3100, entering a consolidative phase in the European session. The renewed uptick in Cable remains capped by fresh US Dollar weakness even as the US Treasury bond rebound. Traders gear up for a fresh set of US data.
Gold remains sideways around $1,960
Gold price is demonstrating a non-directional performance from Thursday after a stalwart rally to near $1,960.00. The precious metal has failed to capitalize on soft inflation and PPI June report, which cleared that households’ demand has turned subdued.
Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings, adding to selling pressure across exchanges.
Will banks and high inflation continue to shape the market amid bond rally and USD struggles?
The post-payrolls/CPI bond market rally continued yesterday and reinforced existing trends in most other markets. The minutes of the June ECB meeting showed a strong commitment to continue the campaign to eradicate inflation.