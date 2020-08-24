USD/JPY Current price: 105.73
- The dollar is down across the board as the market kick-start the week with a positive mood.
- US Treasury yields ticked higher after the FDA approved a promising coronavirus treatment.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish although the directional momentum is limited.
The American dollar is down against most major rivals at the beginning of the week, as the risk sentiment is on. Following a modest advance in Asian equities, European stocks are sharply up, pushing US indexes to record highs ahead of the opening. The USD/JPY pair is trading lower within range in the 105.70 price zone. The decline is being partially offset by the better performance of yields, which tick up ahead of the close.
The positive mood is being underpinned by news that the US FDA approved the use of plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment for hospitalized patients. The macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer overnight, and will remain so during the US session as the country will only release the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July, foreseen at 2.73 from 4.11 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is biased lower according to intraday charts, although the bearish momentum is limited. It topped at 105.91, the immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, it is currently below a still bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within negative levels with uneven bearish strength. The pair has an immediate support area around 105.50, with a steeper decline expected once below it.
Support levels: 105.50 105.05 104.60
Resistance levels: 105.90 106.35 106.70
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
