The USD/JPY, a pair often gauged as a barometer of risk sentiment, has given traders a plot twist on the four-hour chart. Let's dive into the details:
The pair had been showcasing a bullish momentum since July 14 on the H4 chart. However, a noteworthy event transpired on Friday when the USD/JPY, after attaining its 10-month zenith at 147.376, experienced a bearish jolt. This led to the breach of its two-week uptrend line, signalling a potential change in the prevailing trend.
Post this breach, sellers made their presence felt by ensuring the price stayed subdued below the 34-EMA. This action was further accentuated as the pair dipped below the prior low of 145.667, bolstering the bearish sentiment.
Downward trajectory and key levels
If sellers continue to dominate the trading landscape, the pair could be setting its sights on:
- An immediate downside target at 145.130.
- A further descent could see it touching 144.798. This level is particularly noteworthy as it aligns with the 161.8% Fibonacci projection of the recent upswing spanning from 145.667 to 146.536. Historically, this level has acted as a magnet for traders.
Oscillators and candlesticks
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently navigating the selling domain, underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment. Complementing this is the Momentum indicator, diving beneath its 100 threshold, indicating a strengthening bearish undertow. Meanwhile, the presence of candlesticks with long shadows and diminutive bodies hints at market volatility ahead of US jobs reaports, albeit without significant momentum as investors are watching the news carefully.
The bullish counter-narrative
For the optimists, a resurgence above the 34 EMA could pave the way for a bullish correction, targeting 146.536. It's crucial to note that a decisive move above 146.536 might nullify the current bearish scenario.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
