Global stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors focused on the rising number of Omicron cases in key countries. On Wednesday, the US published the highest number of daily infections on record and analysts expect that the situation will worsen after the Christmas season. The same trend happened in the UK, where the country recorded more than 180k new cases. The worries are that the rising cases will lead to higher inflation because of the disruptions in movements. On a positive side, the new variant appears to be milder than the previous ones.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices attempted to recover today. It was unclear why the prices of the coins had declined sharply this week. One argument is that they are falling ahead of the Fed tightening. In its meeting this month, the Fed signaled that it will implement three rate hikes next year. In most cases, risky assets like Bitcoin tends to lag when the Fed is tightening. Another reason is that there will be an options expiry that will take place on Friday. Bitcoin tends to decline ahead of a major expiry.
The US dollar declined against most currencies after the latest initial and continuing jobless claims numbers. Data by the Labor Department showed that the country’s initial jobless claims declined to 198k last week. This was lower than the previous 205k. It was also the second time this year that the claims numbers have been below 200k. Continuing jobless claims declined to more than 1.76 million. These numbers signal that the American labour market is tightening at a fast pace.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair rose to 47,500, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 45,845. It was an important support since it has struggled moving below that level several times this month. On the four-hour chart, the pair is still below the 25-day moving average. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also pointed higher. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the next few hours.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD initially declined sharply during the Asian session. It reached a low of 1.1300 and then bounced back during the European session. On the four-hour chart, the pair is a few points below the upper side of the horizontal channel. It also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain volatile in the American session and on Friday because of thin margins.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair rose to a high of 115.13, which was the highest level since November 16th. The pair has held steady after it moved above the upper side of the ascending channel. It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the RSI has moved above the overbought level. The path of the least resistance for the pair is higher.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold rebounds to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.