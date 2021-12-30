Global stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors focused on the rising number of Omicron cases in key countries. On Wednesday, the US published the highest number of daily infections on record and analysts expect that the situation will worsen after the Christmas season. The same trend happened in the UK, where the country recorded more than 180k new cases. The worries are that the rising cases will lead to higher inflation because of the disruptions in movements. On a positive side, the new variant appears to be milder than the previous ones.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices attempted to recover today. It was unclear why the prices of the coins had declined sharply this week. One argument is that they are falling ahead of the Fed tightening. In its meeting this month, the Fed signaled that it will implement three rate hikes next year. In most cases, risky assets like Bitcoin tends to lag when the Fed is tightening. Another reason is that there will be an options expiry that will take place on Friday. Bitcoin tends to decline ahead of a major expiry.

The US dollar declined against most currencies after the latest initial and continuing jobless claims numbers. Data by the Labor Department showed that the country’s initial jobless claims declined to 198k last week. This was lower than the previous 205k. It was also the second time this year that the claims numbers have been below 200k. Continuing jobless claims declined to more than 1.76 million. These numbers signal that the American labour market is tightening at a fast pace.

BTC/USD

The BTCUSD pair rose to 47,500, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 45,845. It was an important support since it has struggled moving below that level several times this month. On the four-hour chart, the pair is still below the 25-day moving average. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also pointed higher. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the next few hours.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD initially declined sharply during the Asian session. It reached a low of 1.1300 and then bounced back during the European session. On the four-hour chart, the pair is a few points below the upper side of the horizontal channel. It also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain volatile in the American session and on Friday because of thin margins.

USD/JPY

The USDJPY pair rose to a high of 115.13, which was the highest level since November 16th. The pair has held steady after it moved above the upper side of the ascending channel. It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the RSI has moved above the overbought level. The path of the least resistance for the pair is higher.