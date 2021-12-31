The dollar index strengths against major currencies globally on upbeat employment data in the US

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.36 levels and traded in the range of 74.11-74.39 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.33 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 74.3025. The USDINR pair continued to slip today tracking a sharp rise in domestic equity indices as investors worldwide expected limited impact of the Omicron variant on the economy despite an increasing number of cases across the world.
The USDINR pair further fell as some foreign banks stepped in to sell US dollars likely for foreign fund inflows into Indian companies. However, losses in the USDINR pair were limited as the dollar index strengthened against major currencies globally on upbeat employment data in the US. Asian currencies moved on a mixed note today amid thin volumes in year-end trading as several markets in the region are either closed today or will close early on the last trading day of the year. Financial markets in South Korea are closed on account of the New Year, while Singapore and Hong Kong exchanges will close early today.
The mixed trend in Asian currencies was also because investors continued to assess the developments surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe. Oil prices edged down today but were set to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump and producer restraint, even as infections surged to record highs around the world.
