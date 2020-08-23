S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Stimulus hopes are keeping the tide from turning

Wall Street's tide keeps rising steadily and bears are a dying breed.

Jackson Hole speech from Fed Chair Powell and progress on the next US stimulus plan will be watched closely.

The S&P 500 gained on Friday as data pointed to some pockets of strength in the US economy and in the week ahead, investor focus will be on whether policymakers can keep recovery hopes alive.

The S&P 500 clinched a record high last week, recouping the last of its losses caused by the coronavirus-driven slump and joining the Nasdaq in notching new highs. The index logged a fourth consecutive week of gains, its longest winning streak of the year.

Investors are trying to reconcile uneven economic signals with expectations of further stimulus from governments and central banks. Progress on the next US stimulus plan will be watched closely as will a Jackson Hole speech from Fed Chair Powell on Thursday.

For the reflation and declining real yields narrative to keep stocks elevated the market will want to see signs that the Fed will keep rates low and is prepared to do more.

The July FOMC minutes failed to feed the rally in risk assets and investors may not want to chase the recovery too much higher ahead of the Jackson Hole.

The two-day Jackson Hole symposium starts Thursday and the theme is ‘Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy’.

The focal point at this event will be an address from Fed Chair Powell on Thursday at 15:00 CET.

Yet again, investors will be on the look-out for any indications that the Fed is close to adopting Average Inflation Targeting and to better understand the conditions that would prompt Yield Curve Control.

Meanwhile, the debate about fresh US stimulus will be a key theme as well. The House approved legislation this weekend to allocate $25 billion to the US Postal Service and ban operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.

Saturday’s vote on the US postal service could restart negotiations of a slimmed-down stimulus deal as the House's early return for votes on Saturday disrupted members' August recess plans. The chamber had previously been scheduled to next return for votes in the middle of September.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tweeted to Democrats on Saturday, saying, "If you really want to help Americans, how about passing relief for small businesses and unemployment assistance ALONG with postal funding?"

As for an update on US-China relations – the Chinese suggest a review on the Phase One deal will be taking place after all. Relations have sunk to all-time lows in recent weeks as the two nations spar over the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and technology.

US President Donald Trump said last week “I don’t want to talk to China right now”, but Beijing’s commerce ministry said on the two sides have agreed to talk “in coming days”.

Trump claimed he postponed discussions on the phase one trade deal because he was unhappy with China’s handling of the coronavirus. The Trump administration, however, has refused to confirm if the talks have been rescheduled.

While neither Beijing nor Washington have released a date for the talks, which were originally expected to happen around August 15, but an olive branch approach from the Chinese is good news for risk appetite heading into the week.

S&P 500 correction levels

From a technical perspective, the index has exceeded the Feb. 19 record high in the fastest bear-market recovery in history. The velocity is the strongest in decades and the tide is getting harder to fight.

Despite a recession, stagnating profits and the prospect of a messy presidential election. the S&P 500 is hitting new highs and this will ikely entice new buyers.

On the other hand, however, the coronavirus is a fluid situation and the sceptics, while a dying breed of late, are lurking and waiting to pounce.

The index has proved highly sensitive to reports of a possible vaccine breakthrough, yet even on the most optimistic assumption.

A vaccine will not be widely available until 2021 at the earliest, and the chances of failure are high. In this regard, the downside levels of interest are marked in the following weekly chart: