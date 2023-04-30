Share:

Weekly forecast, May 1 – 5, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1455, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1500.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1455, which will be followed by reaching support level 1383 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1350.

Monthly forecast, April 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1469, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1525.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1469, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1421 and 1384.