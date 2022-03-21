Last week was one of considerable relief for risk assets; US equities recorded solid gains, with the S&P and Nasdaq up 6.2% and 8.2% respectively. Conversely, oil (Brent) dropped by over 4% and the US dollar index dropped by around 1%. Reflecting the improvement in sentiment, the VIX “fear gauge” has now dropped by around a third over the last couple of weeks to settle below 25.0. The MOVE index of interest rates volatility has also fallen sharply. All of this in a week when the Federal Reserve hiked policy rates by a quarter percent and promised more to come in a hawkish meeting.

A lot of the bad news was clearly in the price including the pricing of several Fed rate hikes, but with the war in Ukraine ongoing, peace talks appearing to make little progress, stagflation fears intensifying and a renewed rise in COVID cases in many countries due to a new variant (BA.2), we’re still very far from an all-clear signal for risk assets. Separately, the US administration appears no closer to persuading China into supporting a stronger stance against Russia; no statement was issued after the call between Presidents Biden and Xi at the end of last week.

China’s neutral stance on the war in Ukraine still poses risks to its markets as indicated by the sharp outflows of foreign portfolio capital over recent weeks. After pledges made by the authorities to provide much-needed stability to China’s economy and markets, the coming weeks will be scrutinized for follow-up action. On this note, China’s Loan Prime Rates (LPR) outcome today was in focus. There was a small chance that China’s Banks would lower their fixings but after the unchanged Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) outcome last week, the prospects of a cut had lessened. Nonetheless, despite no change in policy today, recent official pledges of support suggest its only a matter of time before there is a cut in the policy rate.

Over the rest of the week there will be several other central bank decisions in focus, mostly in emerging markets, including in Hungary (Tue), Philippines, Norway, South Africa and Mexico (all on Thu). Most are expected to hike rates. A 25bp hike in Norway is likely, 50bp hike in Mexico, 25bp hike in South Africa and 150bp hike in Hungary. There will also be several Federal Reserve speakers on tap this week including Chair Powell (Tue), as well as Williams, Bostic, Daly, Mester and Evans. They are likely to provide more colour following last week’s Fed rate hike, with focus on comments on balance sheet reduction and the pace of further tightening ahead.