It's been a strange week in financial markets, one in which we've learned relatively little but reality appears to be slowly catching up on some.
I say that as someone that doesn't think things will be as bad as they currently seem on interest rates and the economy but equally is of the belief that markets should at least reflect the risk of it being so. We are seeing that in some corners of the market but equity markets - and cryptos for that matter - have been reluctant to be discouraged.
They may well be rewarded but moves this week on the back of relatively little suggest nerves are appearing. The FOMC minutes were not ideal - most notably the reference to potential backing for a 50 basis point hike - but it wasn't exactly new information either. Of course, the data since then probably compounds those comments.
I also say this writing today's report not long before the latest inflation data, and the Fed's preferred measure at that. The CPI numbers a couple of weeks ago didn't bode well for this release which may explain why investors are slightly more defensive as we near the end of the week. Could the core PCE price index enable us to end it on a high?
Consolidation
Oil prices are a little higher at the end of the week but broadly speaking nothing has really changed. Brent and WTI fell back toward the bottom of their ranges over the last couple of weeks and have rebounded slightly off their 2023 lows, continuing the consolidation that started in early December. There's little reason to suggest we're on the verge of a breakout against the backdrop of optimism around China and some pessimism around the global economy.
Preparing for the worst
Gold is continuing to edge lower, testing the lows from the end of last week. This is probably a sign of traders preparing for the worst from the inflation data. That's understandable given everything we've seen and heard over the last month. A larger-than-expected decline could see it sharply reverse course though, with $1,860 then being of interest above and then $1,890-$1,900 above that. Should the data confirm those fears, $1,780-$1,800 below could be key.
Resilient
As has been the case for weeks, Bitcoin is showing some resilience having once again seen strong support around $23,500. A strong inflation number could put that to the test while something at the lower end of expectations could do the same around $25,500, a move above which could be a major breakthrough.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0550 after US inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early January below 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and triggered a USD rally, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.