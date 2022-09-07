In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Oil bounces off a very important long-term support and does so with a very handsome hammer candlestick pattern. This could be a great buy.
EURUSD keeps falling. Parity is already a long-forgotten dream.
NZDJPY accelerates to the upside after escaping from a symmetric triangle pattern.
USDJPY surges higher creating new long-term highs.
GBPUSD on the other hand, is currently making new, long-term lows.
DAX fails to create a triple bottom formation but surprisingly, buyers remain quite strong.
AUDUSD tests the mid-term horizontal support. In theory, it’s a great occasion to buy but we don’t see any demand here so far.
EURCAD bounces off a key mid-term resistance, which is a very promising occasion to sell.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
