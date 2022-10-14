Beware of narratives aimed at explaining market reactions, but it's crucial to have a go at the immediate market reaction and reverse course to the latest CPI report showing fresh 40-year high in US inflation. The sharp selloff in indices, metals and bonds lasted no more than 20 minutes, followed by a stabilization that took around 15 minutes before a powerful rally ensued into US lunch time. CPI was indeed hot, but core goods prices were unchanged. What about the action in FX and metals? Any bear market rallies there?
Soaring from the abyss, but Friday always a test
Before we start with FX and metals, it's crucial remind of the implications of bear-market rallies. We saw last spring several instance when market closed up above 2% to return from an intraday loss of 1-2%. Today's bounce in the S&P500 bears more significance as the index is set to close up more than 1% after having fallen by more than 2.5% earlier in the futures session. Most impressively, the rally in the S&P500 emerged to rally of the abyss of 3490 level (50% retracement of the rise from the 2020 lows to this year's highs). It also managed to close above the 200-week MA of 3600.
The other remaining test is Fridays. The last time major indices closed Friday in the green was on September 9th. Today's bullish engulfing candle certainly suggests a Friday up session. But next week is a whole different test.
Yuan, US Dollar Index and gold
USDCNH (often a better proxy for USD than the DX index) continued to fail at the 7.20 resistance, coinciding with the twin highs from Aug 2019 and May 2020. The chart shows what happened to gold and DXY after each of those peaks. A similar story ensued at the double top of Dec 2016 and November 2018.
Let's not forget how silver has embarked a on a 6-week uptrend of higher lows, as did copper. Combine this with the inflection points of CNH and XAUUSD and we bulls could start taking October seriously—even though the bigger test remains in November (FOMC and US midterm election)
China observers may also add president Xi Jinping would want a firm currency into next week as the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party kicks off its 20th edition this Sunday. What if Xi announces a spending-lend growth plan, powering global risk and commodity markets higher? Why not?
DXY shows a similar lower highs formation seen in US 10-year yields or their UK counterpart. But we've seen that pattern before—when DXY stabilizes at the 21-DMA and resumes a fresh run. The more pertinent details are found below.
USD/JPY finally broke above its high from August 1998 high of 147.66 by one pip. The pair is up 22% so far this year, and up 44% from the 2021 lows. The Bank of Japan may have benefited from a shift in attention away from it towards the dangerous battle between the Bank of England and Chancellor of Exchequer. Whether the BoE's emergency gilt-buying program is a stark reminder of what happens if/when the BoJ terminates its yield curve control policy is increasingly being considered by global markets.
But first, will the BoE stick to its decision to end the 13-day gilt-buying program? Will it do so only after a monstrous buying operation? Or will it extend it? These are all band-aid solutions to the real problem of the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Failure to reverse his tax cuts could turn the BoE into the BoJ.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.1300, eyes on UK political headlines
GBP/USD staged a rebound toward 1.1300 from the daily low it set below 1.1250 in the early European session on Friday but lost its momentum. The pound's volatility rises on reports suggesting that UK PM Truss is planning to announce a U-turn on the budget and replace Kwarteng.
EUR/USD stays below 0.9750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but struggled to reclaim 0.9750 during the European trading hours. Ahead of the Retail Sales and consumer confidence data from the US, the broad-based dollar strength limit's the pair's rebound.
Gold remains vulnerable near two-week low amid resurgent USD demand
Gold turns lower for the second straight day amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes help the USD to stall the post-US CPI decline. The anti-risk flow could lend support to the XAU/USD ahead of the US economic data.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.