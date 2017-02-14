Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, NZD/USD
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EUR/USD continues falling. Earlier, Super Trends formed “bearish cross” and the market rebounded from the +1/8 level several times. In the nearest future, the price may continue moving downwards to reach the 4/8 level and then start a new local correction.
At the H1 chart, the pair is consolidating inside the “oversold zone”. Earlier, Super Trends formed “bearish cross”. If the price rebounds from the 0/8 level during the day, later it may break the -2/8 one. In this case, the lines at the chart will be redrawn.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
After all, the NZD/USD pair failed to fix above the 8/8 level and started the current decline accompanied by “bearish cross” formed by Super Trends. The closest target is at the 4/8 level. After reaching it, the market may start a new local correction.
At the H1 chart, the pair is moving in the middle. If the price stays below the 3/8 level, the market will continue falling towards the 0/8 one.
