Good Morning!
Dollar Index has risen further and could test 104-104.50 while Euro holds above 1.07 for now with USDCNY possibly expecting a slight rejection from 7.08/09. Pound and Aussie have fallen sharply and look bearish for the near term towards 1.23/22 and 0.65/64. EURJPY and USDJPY look bullish for the ext few sessions towards 152 and 140/141 respectively. USDRUB is ranged within 78.95-81. USDINR has crucial resistance near 82.85 and support at 82.60 which could act as an immediate range for now. EURINR can test 88 before a reversal is expected.
The US Treasury yields continue to rise as expected. There is room to test their key resistance. The price action thereafter will need a close watch to see if the yields are reversing lower or not. The German yields remain higher and stable. The near-term outlook is bullish, and the yields can rise further. The resistances on the 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are holding well as expected. The downtrend can resume.
Dow Jones and DAX have declined sharply and are likely to test immediate supports before a possible bounce back can be seen from there. Nikkei is getting some support near 30500. Shanghai continues to fall breaking below the support at 3200. Nifty can come down to test immediate support at 18200.
Brent has broken its sideways range on the upside as expected and has scope to move up further from here. WTI has risen well but needs to rise past $75 to strengthen the momentum on the upside. Gold and Silver looks vulnerable to declined more in the near term. Copper has risen back slightly but has to cross 3.60 to avoid the danger of falling further.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.0700 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0700 in early Europe after a downward revision to Germany's Q1 GDP. The pair also remains weighed down by the US debt-ceiling uncertainty-led cautious market mood, which buoys the safe-haven US Dollar. ECB-speak and US data eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2330 as cautious market mood improves US Dollar appeal
The GBP/USD pair has shown some recovery after printing a fresh six-week low at 1.2332 in the early European session. The Cable is expected to resume its downside journey after a less-confident pullback as investors have underpinned the risk-aversion theme due to the pending US debt-ceiling raise.
Gold tests lower range limit around mid-1,900s on rising US debt uncertainties
Gold struggles for clear directions as bulls and bears jostle around a short-term key support line nearing $1,955 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s indecision amid mixed signals surrounding the US debt limit extension talks and the US Fed.
Institutional investors in the US continue to pull out of Bitcoin, unlike Canada
Even though Bitcoin price has rallied considerably since March, investors’ interest in the cryptocurrency has been consistently declining. This seems to be extending to one of the crypto market's biggest investors - the institutions.
US default likely, ramifications for years to come
The United States may be unable to save itself from default. Nor from an on-going rolling crisis. The USA is a very different political animal to what it was 10 years ago, far more polarised and generally aggressive.