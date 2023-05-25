Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index has risen further and could test 104-104.50 while Euro holds above 1.07 for now with USDCNY possibly expecting a slight rejection from 7.08/09. Pound and Aussie have fallen sharply and look bearish for the near term towards 1.23/22 and 0.65/64. EURJPY and USDJPY look bullish for the ext few sessions towards 152 and 140/141 respectively. USDRUB is ranged within 78.95-81. USDINR has crucial resistance near 82.85 and support at 82.60 which could act as an immediate range for now. EURINR can test 88 before a reversal is expected.

The US Treasury yields continue to rise as expected. There is room to test their key resistance. The price action thereafter will need a close watch to see if the yields are reversing lower or not. The German yields remain higher and stable. The near-term outlook is bullish, and the yields can rise further. The resistances on the 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are holding well as expected. The downtrend can resume.

Dow Jones and DAX have declined sharply and are likely to test immediate supports before a possible bounce back can be seen from there. Nikkei is getting some support near 30500. Shanghai continues to fall breaking below the support at 3200. Nifty can come down to test immediate support at 18200.

Brent has broken its sideways range on the upside as expected and has scope to move up further from here. WTI has risen well but needs to rise past $75 to strengthen the momentum on the upside. Gold and Silver looks vulnerable to declined more in the near term. Copper has risen back slightly but has to cross 3.60 to avoid the danger of falling further.

