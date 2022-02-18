In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Gold continues rising and has broken the 1875 USD/oz, with that the breakout from the symmetric triangle is legitimate and so is the long-term buy signal.

Platinum is in line with Gold, it escaped from the mid-term sideways trend. The buy signal is on.

On the other hand, Oil dropped and broke the neckline of the Head and Shoulders pattern (red).

Indices are not volatile today; we’re heading towards the calm end of rather a crazy week.

We see an interesting situation on the NZDUSD, which is coming back above the 38,2% Fibonacci. That can be an amazing buy signal as it’s coming from a false breakout.

The EURGBP reversed again and is aiming for a long-term crucial support. Maybe this time bears will be successful.

The GBPJPY is creating a shooting star after the bullish breakout, which may indicate that it was a false one.