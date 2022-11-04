Oil prices are trading this Friday at their highest in nearly a month, benefiting from the looming tighter supply as an effect of market speculation around potential zero-Covid policy relief in China.
In addition to the reduction in the OPEC+ production target of 2 million barrels per day for the month of November, the EU embargo and the planned cap on the price of Russian oil add to the pervasive tension in the market.
In addition, the G7 member countries and Australia have agreed to set a fixed cap for the price of Russian oil rather than a variable rate in the interests of clarity, while the United Kingdom has aligned itself with the European Union by prohibiting British ships and service providers from contributing to the maritime transport of Russian oil sold above the fixed price set by the G7 and Australia.
In fact, the services covered by the ban include crude oil transport insurance, a type of insurance called protection and indemnity (P&I) essential for oil tankers covering risks ranging from wars to environmental damage for amounts that can be colossal. Actually, the United Kingdom holds 60% of this market.
On the other hand, the US dollar has weakened today against a basket of major currencies:
US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) CFD (daily chart)
On the WTI Crude Oil chart, by zooming out over the weekly chart, here is what we have now:
WTI Crude Oil (CL) Futures (Continuous, weekly chart)
So here on the long-term horizon, the overall structure of the crude oil market shows an upward trend. Until today we were in a bearish trend on the daily chart (in a mid-term horizon), however, by rallying above its previous month’s high, the WTI might be signaling a trend change by switching into bullish territory again.
Given the recent disagreements between Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ – reducing its output of crude production – and the United States just as they are entering their mid-term elections, we could expect some manipulations on the oil futures market to push prices lower, the same way it has been done in the gold market over the past 20 years or so. However, the main difference here lies in the fact that the crude oil futures market – unlike the gold market which is mainly used for hedging purposes, portfolio diversification and speculation through paper trading – entails a much larger share of physical deliveries by major market players, which is what makes it more difficult to manipulate.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.