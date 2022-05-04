Outlook: First up today is the ADP private sector payrolls report that sets the stage for the government’s nonfarm on Friday. The ADP jobs gain was 455,000 iun March and Trading Economics forecasts 430,000 this times against the consensus of 395,000. We also get the trade balance, surely an even fatter deficit. We keep waiting for the point the deficit is sued as a reason to sell dollars and it keeps evading us.

Then it’s the Fed at 2 pm and the Powell press conference at 2:30. Ahead of the universally expected 50 pb hike from the Fed today and the announcement of the tapering schedule, a surprise from an unexpected direction—India raised rates by 40 bp in an ad hoc decision outside of regular meetings. This follows the Reserve Bank of Australia hiking just weeks ahead of an election when a majority thought it would be discreet and stay its hand. The message—inflation has panicked central banks and jolted them out of their traditional institutional inertia.

There might be dollop of preferring to head off currency devaluation, too. The Norwegian central bank meets tomorrow but this one is tricky, with a rising currency, oil and gas capability, and unusually good management.

A minor note on the Fed today—there is some possibility St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard will dissent, preferring 75 bp over 50 bp, although he has said it’s not his base case. Gov Waller may concur. Given the market’s expectation of Fed funds at or over 3% by year-end, we may be getting two more 50 bps, not just one, although 75 bp seems a bit much given the GDP contraction in Q1. Still, former Fed Quarles said yesterday he doubts the Fed can manage a soft landing and recession is the likely outcome, according to a mention by Gittler at BDSwiss. This didn’t reach a wide audience but may reflect what others in the know are thinking. It’s one thing for a big bond guy or economists to say “recession” but something stronger when it’s as Fed, even a retired one.

The interest rate and policy stance discussion is more heated than we have seen in decades. Weirdly, it’s the ECB that is lagging, the opposite of its previous hawkishness, albeit with a few lone voices calling for hikes. Japan is still on holiday until Friday—accounting for lassitude in the yen--but when it comes back, we “should” see the yen respond to the widening differential. In a nutshell, the 50 bp hike should favor the dollar, even if fully priced in, depending on how aggressive QT turns out to be.

A note about inflation: The WSJ reminds us that “The scramble in Europe is driving up prices for consumers in the U.S. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled this year and diesel futures have rocketed 80%, adding to inflationary pressures that the Federal Reserve is trying to quash with higher interest rates.”

All the same, we get updated inflation numbers next week and there is some feeling that the peak may have been reached or is within sight.

A note about Jolts: We have 11.5 million new jobs in the US and 5.95 million persons to fill the posts. Labor shortage, indeed. The number of people quitting is 4.5 million. Both the jobs gain and the quits are record highs since the data first began in 2000. We can’t really blame fear of Covid anymore, but the other key reason for the shortage is women (mostly women) not being able to find childcare.

As the FT reports, “Federal immigration officials on Tuesday announced an automatic 1.5-year extension to expiring or expired work permits for immigrant workers. The extension will go into effect on Wednesday.” We get nonfarm payrolls on Friday, with little change expected (unemployment at 3.5%, as we had before the pandemic).

A couple of observations: baby boomers are still retiring at a pace of over 10,000 per day, accelerating from even two years ago. The implication is that they are sick of their work or have saved enough to be able to afford retirement.

Secondly, the official data disguises that somewhere between 10% and 30% of the workforce is gray market. That’s not just the housekeeper, gardener and painter but a wide range of gig workers who are very unhappy about the new bank reporting requirement of deposits over $600. They tend to get paid in cash or personal check, do not pay Social Security and other taxes, and resent being “counted.” These people are not going to take “jobs” because they like their independence, and will find ways to avoid being counted as employed.

If the workforce is 165 million, and another 20% or 33 million are not counted (to be modest), that would be enough to fill those 11.5 million jobs.

Well, no. The jobs call for skills the gray market workers may not have. One of those skills is putting up with jerks in the workplace, not all of whom are bosses. Besides, the incentives are not there. Fast food outfits are proud of offering $15-20/hour but what an awful job. It’s a terrible thing to say, but inflation has to get a lot worse and stay bad for a long time to force non-workers to enter the workforce and ease the labor shortage.

What about all those stories saying wages went up but inflation went up by more? Not really accurate. According to a study by Penn Wharton, “We estimate that increases in wage earnings in 2021 offset the higher cost of living due to inflation for most households with incomes between $20,000 and $100,000. Higher-income households saw their earnings rise by more than their cost of living, while the lowest-income households (below $20,000) saw their earnings rise by only one third of their increase in cost of living.”

Unfortunately, we must assume that anyone earning less than $20,000/year must be so uneducated or unskilled or otherwise unsuitable that they won’t qualify for those 11 million jobs. This is a structural demographic problem.

Political note: The likely Supreme Court decision knocking down the Roe decision ends a half-century of women’s rights and is setting off an uproar, not least because it implies grounds for knocking down other rulings like gay marriage. The hypocrisy of the last four justices to get affirmed by the Senate is stunning (they each said they respected precedent).

The draft ruling says that these rights are not named in the Constitution and neglects to mention that Article 9 specifically says rights not named are not necessarily excluded. Dems favoring keeping Roe are bleating like lambs in the night that Congress can write laws restoring the various rights, but realistically, that takes more votes than they have and in part because of two rogue Dems who won’t vote down the filibuster. A majority of Americans—more than 70%--favor Roe and 60% say gay marriage is okay, although the numbers ping pong around depending on how the question is asked.

It remains to be seen whether and in what way this issue will affect the November mid-term elections. Up to now, they were likely to favor the Republicans. You’d think voters would switch to the Dems in droves, but the Dems have poisoned their image with elitism, starting with Hillary’s “deplorables” and persisting today with self-righteous screeching from the likes of Sen Warren and VP Harris.

