GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2395 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2685. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2295, which will mean further falling to 1.2205.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1985 is expected, followed by growth to 2095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1945, which will mean further falling to 1895.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6245 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6395. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6185, which will mean further falling to 0.6095.