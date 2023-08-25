GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2630 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2410. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2755, which will mean further growth to 1.2845.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 145.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 149.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 143.65, which will mean a further decline to 142.75. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 146.55.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has secured under the lower boundary of the bullish corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6415 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6255. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6520, which will mean further growth to 0.6615.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
