Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2630 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2410. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2755, which will mean further growth to 1.2845.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 145.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 149.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 143.65, which will mean a further decline to 142.75. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 146.55.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured under the lower boundary of the bullish corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6415 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6255. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6520, which will mean further growth to 0.6615.