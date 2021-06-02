GOLD has made a retracement from recent highs straight into the first bounce zone.

There are the two POC zones that could spike the price up. 1885-1889 is the deeper pullback zone and we could see it holding. However, the thing is that the first POC zone 1895-98 could make a bounce. Bulls are still in control. Targets are 1903, 1914, and eventually 1923. Buying the dips is the scenario that I am going with.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

