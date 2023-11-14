XAU/USD Current price: $1,963.21
- A softer-than-expected US CPI report triggers a Dollar sell-off.
- More US inflation data and Retail Sales are due on Wednesday.
- XAU/USD above $1,950 positioning itself for further upside.
Spot Gold surged, boosted by a sharp decline in the US Dollar and a rally in Treasury bonds. XAU/USD climbed from $1,945 to $1,970, reaching its highest level in six days. The release of US inflation data triggered a strong market reaction, boosting stocks and pushing the US Dollar to its lowest levels in months.
The US Consumer Price Index showed a decrease in the annual inflation rate from 3.7% in September to 3.2% in October, below market estimates of 3.3%. The Core inflation rate also slowed from 4.1% to 4%, marking the slowest since September 2021. This data diminished expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve before the end of the year and pushed forward the market's anticipation of the first rate cut from July 2024 to June. US Treasury yields tumbled, favoring Gold, while the US Dollar Index also declined, reaching monthly lows.
More US inflation data, including the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data, is scheduled for release on Wednesday. If these reports show slowing inflation and softer consumer data, the rally in Gold could potentially continue as markets would reinforce their expectations that the Federal Reserve has concluded its tightening cycle.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows that the price jumped and tested the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). However, it faced resistance at that average and pulled back slightly. If there is consolidation above the $1,970 level, it could indicate further strength as the price remains above other key SMAs, which provide crucial support between $1,933 and $1,925. A drop below the latter would suggest further weakness ahead.
In the near term, the chart favors the upside, although the momentum has somewhat faded. The price remains well above the 20-SMA, poised to turn upwards. Immediate support stands at $1,956. A decline below $1,947 would shift the bias to neutral/bearish. On the upside, as long as XAU/USD remains above $1,957, it could rise to test recent highs. A break above $1,975 would point to an acceleration towards $1,980 and beyond.
Support levels: 1,956 1,943 1,933
Resistance levels: 1,971 1,982 1,993
