XAU/USD Current price: $1,992

Gold lost momentum as the US Dollar extended its corrections and Treasury yields rose.

XAU/USD again failed to hold above $2,000 and turned to the downside.

Short-term outlook favors the downside, with an upward trendline emerging around $1,980.

Spot Gold pulled back after surging on Tuesday and approaching the key resistance area of $2,010. The decline extended during the American session, indicating the potential for further downside, albeit at a gradual pace for the moment. The yellow metal still shows underlying bullish potential.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose further from monthly lows and gained momentum following the release of US economic data. The index climbed to 104.20 before retracing below 104.00. The upward move occurred as US Yields bounced off the upside, with the 10-year yield rising from 4.37% to 4.40%.

Data from the US showed a decline in Initial and Continuing Claims and a larger-than-expected contraction in October Durable Goods Orders. With the US market closed on Thursday, volume is expected to decline during the next sessions.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart of XAU/USD shows some bullish potential, but for that to be unleashed, the price needs to break the $2,010 area. Momentum remains above midlines, with the price above key Simple Moving Averages (SMA), and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving higher, far from overbought levels.

On the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD remains above an upward trendline, but technical indicators have turned south. The RSI continues to retreat from above 70, and even the MACD is offering bearish signals. So far, Gold has found support at the 20-SMA at $1,988. A decline below this level would increase the negative pressure, exposing the $1,980 area and a short-term upward trendline that should hold to avoid a more significant deterioration in the outlook. If the price recovers to $1,995, another approach to the $2,010 level could occur.

Support levels: $1,988 $1,978 $1,970

Resistance levels: $1,995 $2,010 $2,023

