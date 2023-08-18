Gold has gained 0.3% since the start of the day on Friday, marking only its third session of gains since the beginning of August. Despite signs of local oversold conditions suggesting a bounce, the ultimate downside target looks to be the $1800 area.
Gold's sharp decline began a month ago when the bears once again prevented the metal from consolidating above $1980, a critical resistance level since May.
On the way down in August, gold first broke below the 50-day moving average and then two days ago below the 200-day moving average. Both curves act as medium and long-term trend indicators. Gold failed to rally higher after a drop below the 50-day MA, but the failure only intensified the sell-off.
Tuesday and Wednesday saw a battle for the 200-day, which the Bears also won. Since the beginning of 2021, at least a month of sustained pressure on prices has followed such a signal.
This week, gold also broke below previous local lows - another signal of a downtrend formation in addition to lower local highs: $1985 in July vs. $2080 in May.
A crucial fundamental factor putting pressure on gold is the rise in government bond yields in developed countries with falling inflation. It is becoming increasingly difficult for gold to compete on yield.
We also expect China's attempts to protect its currency from depreciation to lead to US government bonds and gold sales.
And we must consider the possibility that other major emerging market reserve holders will do the same as they face diminishing returns from the economic slowdown.
If there is no strong rally above $1905 today or Monday, confidence will grow that gold's downtrend is already established. The $1800-1810 area is a potential technical target in this case. This is where gold has been supported or surrendered many times over the past three years.
The 200-week moving average, which has attracted buyers for the past six years, passes through these levels, and we expect the battle to be much more intense at these levels.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0850 as USD rally loses steam
EUR/USD started to edge higher after dropping below 1.0850 in the European session. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to stretch lower, the US Dollar struggles to build on its weekly gains amid retreating US yields and allows the pair to stabilize.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2750 following earlier decline
GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.2750 area after dropping below 1.2700 on disappointing UK Retail Sales data earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar consolidates its weekly gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,890
Gold price clings to small gains above $1,890 in the American session on Friday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays deep in the red near 4.2%. XAU/USD, however, remains on track to end the fourth straight week in negative territory.
Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium
The Shiba Inu community is reeling from the aftermath of 1,000 Ethereum and nearly 600,000 BONE being stuck on Shibarium following the Layer 2 chain’s mainnet launch on Wednesday.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: Repurchases begin in attempt to stop NASDAQ delisting
MULN has its work cut out for it as the date for meeting the NASDAQ’s listing requirements is just days away. MULN stock – closing Thursday at $0.79 after selling off an astounding 19.4% – has just three sessions left to regain the $1.00 threshold for remaining listed.