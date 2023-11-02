- GBP/USD started to retreat after facing resistance near 1.2200.
- The Bank of England is forecast to leave its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%.
- Governor Andrew Bailey will present the Monetary Policy Report at a press conference.
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and registered gains on Wednesday after dropping below 1.2100 earlier in the day. The pair continued to stretch higher toward 1.2200 on Thursday but lost its traction, with investors refraining from taking large positions ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements.
The Federal Reserve held the policy rate steady at 5.25%-5.5% as widely expected on Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out another rate hike in December but failed to convince markets. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 4% on the day and the US Dollar (USD) weakened against its major rivals, allowing GBP/USD to turn north.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.40%
|-0.46%
|-0.19%
|-1.50%
|0.45%
|-1.39%
|0.31%
|EUR
|0.40%
|-0.09%
|0.21%
|-1.10%
|0.83%
|-0.99%
|0.69%
|GBP
|0.47%
|0.09%
|0.25%
|-1.03%
|0.92%
|-0.93%
|0.77%
|CAD
|0.20%
|-0.21%
|-0.29%
|-1.32%
|0.62%
|-1.21%
|0.48%
|AUD
|1.47%
|1.11%
|1.02%
|1.28%
|1.92%
|0.11%
|1.79%
|JPY
|-0.45%
|-0.84%
|-0.84%
|-0.67%
|-1.95%
|-1.84%
|-0.15%
|NZD
|1.38%
|0.99%
|0.91%
|1.18%
|-0.13%
|1.81%
|1.67%
|CHF
|-0.31%
|-0.69%
|-0.77%
|-0.49%
|-1.80%
|0.14%
|-1.70%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The BoE is forecast to keep the key rate unchanged at 5.25% for the second consecutive meeting. Investors will scrutinize revised projections and the statement language to see whether the BoE has reached the end of the tightening cycle.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will hold a press conference to deliver the Monetary policy Report and respond to questions from the press. In case Bailey notes that they will keep the policy rate at 5.25% in the face of weakening economic outlook and softer inflation, Pound Sterling could come under selling pressure. On the other hand, if Bailey adopts a hawkish tone by citing heightened inflation risks amid the Middle East conflict, GBP/USD could regain its traction.
Previewing the BoE event, "forward guidance will likely be softened a bit, in light of the weaker economic outlook – signaling a pretty high bar for further hikes," said TD Securities analysts and added:
"A dovish hold by the BoE will weigh on the GBP especially versus peers where the growth-inflation outcomes don't look as meek."
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
1.2200 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as key technical resistance for GBP/USD. A 4-hour close above that level could attract technical buyers and open the door for another leg higher toward 1.2260 (static level) and 1.2300 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
On the downside, 1.2150 (50-period SMA, 20-period SMA) forms interim support before 1.2100 (static level, psychological level) and 1.2050 (end-point of the latest downtrend).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BoE Super Thursday to ramp up Pound Sterling volatility – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is forecast to hold the policy rate steady at 5.25% for the second consecutive meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook will drive Pound Sterling's valuation.
EUR/USD pushes higher above 1.0600 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh daily top above 1.0600 on Thursday. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals in the Fed aftermath and helps the pair stretch higher ahead of mid-tier data releases.
Gold rises toward $1,990 as US yields edge lower
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,990 on Thursday. Following Wednesday's sharp decline, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower toward 4.7%, helping XAU/USD hold its ground ahead of US data.
Bitcoin price likely to experience volatility if US NFP report for October exceeds expectations
Bitcoin price stayed above $35,500, following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates. The US economy is expected to have added 180,000 Nonfarm Payrolls in October, after a nearly double increase in September.
Dollar eases on signals of likely peak in US interest rates
The dollar index started trading with gap-lower and edged lower in early Thursday, deflated by dovish Fed. The US central bank stayed on hold in its November’s policy meeting, in line with expectations,