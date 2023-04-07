Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of correction to 1.0936. Today the price could fall to 1.0899. Then a link of growth to 1.0938 is not excluded, followed by a drop to 1.0850. The target is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.2446. If the price breaks the level downwards, a pathway down to 1.2388 could open. The target is local. After the quotes reach this level, they could rise to 1.2444. Then a decline to 1.2360 is not excluded.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 131.73. If the price escapes the range upwards, the growth could continue to 132.50, from where a structure of growth to 132.90 could start. If the price breaks the range downwards, a link of correction to 131.20 will not be excluded. Then growth to 132.50 could follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a correction to 0.9032. After it is over, growth to 0.9077 could develop. With a breakout of this level upwards, a pathway to 0.9120 could open. The target is local.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.6653. A structure of growth to 0.6727 could develop today. After the price reaches this level, it could drop to 0.6690.

Brent

Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 84.60 without any expressed trend. A link of correction to 83.40 is not excluded today, followed by growth to 85.50. If the price breaks this range upwards, a pathway to 87.07 could open. And if the price escapes the range downwards, the correction could continue to 80.00. Then growth to 87.07 could follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a structure of decline to 1998.30. Next, growth to 2010.80 and a decline to 1989.77 could follow. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 2010.00 might form.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4071.3. Today the market is forming a correction to 4108.0. After the correction is over, a second impulse of decline to 4000.0 could follow. The target is local. Next, growth to 4052.0 (a test from below) and a decline to 3956.0 could follow. The target is first.