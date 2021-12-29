EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.1292 along with the ascending structure towards 1.1317. Possibly, the pair may fall to reach 1.1280 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1338.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.3457 along with the descending impulse towards 1.3414, GBPUSD has finished the correction to reach 1.3440. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure with the first target at 1.3368 and then start another correction towards 1.3415.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still correcting towards 73.90. After that, the instrument may trade downwards to reach 72.82 and then start another correction towards 74.34. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 71.71.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is correcting towards 114.59 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 115.15. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 114.14.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9180 without any specific direction. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9145 and then resume growing towards 0.9220. After that, the instrument may break this level to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9260.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.7262 and then descending impulse towards 0.7216, AUDUSD is correcting to reach 0.7242. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7171.
Brent
Brent has reached 79.51; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the asset may reach 80.00 and then start a new correction towards 74.55. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 84.24.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has reached 1820.00; right now, it is correcting towards 1808.60. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1828.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the ascending wave at 4800.0; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the asset may correct towards 4743.6 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4845.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.