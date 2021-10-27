EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.1622 to the downside and then reaching 1.1584, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1619 and may later resume falling to return to 1.1585. After that, the instrument may break this level and continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1528.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.3824 to the downside and completing the descending wave at 1.3782, GBPUSD has broken the latter level and may later continue falling towards 1.3737. And that’s just a half of this wave. The short-term target of this descending wave is 1.3660.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has finished the descending wave at 69.39; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and start a new correction to reach 70.00. Later, the market may resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 69.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After forming a new consolidation range around 113.95 and breaking it to the upside, USDJPY is expected to continue growing towards 114.40 or even extend the correction up to 114.50. However, any ascending movements should be considered as an alternative scenario. The main scenario implies a further downtrend with the target at 113.22.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has finished the ascending wave at 0.9223 along with the descending impulse towards 0.9188; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range above the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9177; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9300.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7500. Today, the pair may grow to reach 0.7556 and then fall to return to 0.7500. Later, the market may break the latter level to the downside and start a new decline the target at 0.7444.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 85.55. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 87.00; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 84.60 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 1791.37, Gold is forming a narrow consolidation range around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1814.00. After breaking this level as well, the instrument may continue growing towards 1825.35. On the other hand, if the asset breaks the range to the downside, it may start a new decline to reach 1772.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4573.3. Possibly, today the asset may expand the range up to 4607.7 and then fall to return to 4573.3. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 4621.2.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-Sino woes re-emerge. The US dollar despite rising inflation fears. All eyes on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3750, Brexit news, UK budget eyed
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3750 amid the US dollar pullback and risk-off mood. France braces for a Brexit fight over fishing issues while UK’s Frost hints at easy checks on EU imports. The UK Budget, US Durable Goods Orders in focus.
XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, below $1,800 mark
Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low, down for the second consecutive day. Firmer US Treasury yields, inflation expectations underpin Fed tapering concerns, favoring bears. US dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.