Fitch's downgrade of the US credit rating highlighted concerns about the growing debt burden and the erosion of US governance. One of the critical questions concerns this downgrade's impact on the US bond market.
To evaluate this impact, we must highlight some exceptional advantages of the US bond market, making it a unique category with no competitor in the international arena.
Comparative advantages of the US gov bonds
One of its comparative advantages is that the US government bond market is much larger and more liquid than any of its AAA-rated competitors, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden or Australia. Unlike these markets, investors in the US bond market can trade every day, 24 hours a day.
Also, the enormous size of the US bond market makes it the most crucial player in the global bond market and, thus, in the global financial system, which today is more dependent than ever on US public debt. The US government bond market, as it is traded mainly in the dollar, the largest reserve currency in the world, now represents about half of all "safe" government bonds in circulation, a more significant share compared to approximately one-third that represented the previous decades.
US bond market remains robust despite increased in debt
The growing share of US bonds in global debt markets is partly a result of more robust nominal growth in the US than in most other advanced economies. High Nominal GDP Growth, has led to a decline in the debt-to-GDP Ratio since the peak of COVID, but the Ratio remains high and will continue to worsen in the coming years. Indeed, the Congressional Budget Office, in its latest Long-Term Fiscal Outlook report, projected that the fiscal deficit would move to 6.4% of GDP by 2033, 8.1% by 2043, and 10% by 2053. It also predicts that the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 115% by 2033, 144% by 2044 and 181% by 2053. It, therefore, predicts that the US fiscal profile will worsen. Will this weakening lead to an increase in the cost of US bonds?
The answer is that, at least in the short term, such a development is unlikely to happen, and that is because, today, there is little evidence that market participants are particularly concerned about US creditworthiness. One indicator that measures investors' concerns is the term premium, which is at low levels. US CDS, another measure of credit risk implied by the market, is also relatively low.
No negative impact is expected
So, while the US fiscal profile is indeed deteriorating, this is something that investors already know and accept, focusing mainly on the exceptional characteristics of the US Treasury bond market.
It is no coincidence that the Investment mandates typically refer to US Treasuries as an asset class without reference to ratings, so Fitch's one-notch downgrade to AA+ will not have a material impact. As funds have a broad mandate to hold them without reference to ratings, a forced sell-off of US bonds will likely be avoided at a time when alternatives in-depth and liquidity are lacking.
Therefore, there is virtually no fear in the US Bond Market, and thus there are no concerns about a general US bond market turbulence transmission to the international markets.
US bond can be in a better shape
On the contrary, the current economic situation could favour the US public debt as the US bond yields are more likely to be reduced because US inflation has shown clear signs of easing.
This will strengthen the possibility that the Fed's 25 bp increase in July was the last or that there is only one more hike left. The end of monetary policy tightening seems to be approaching, an event that will be a positive parameter for US government bonds. This can benefit the US fixed-income market's development.
In conclusion
Most probably, the impact of the downgrade by Fitch will be non-existent, at least in the short term. At the same time, it is more likely that the US bond prices will be strengthened since it is expected the end of the monetary policy tightening by the FED, while globally, the scenario of reduced growth is more and more likely. Due to the US's Bond unique characteristics, investors would therefore be advised to continue to hold or buy US bonds, which offer attractive yields and appreciation potential, especially if the risks of a slower growth rate in global growth are finally confirmed.
