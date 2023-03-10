In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire studies the aftermath of the Federal Reserve borrowing over 100 tons of physical gold from the BIS to sell it into the market, in an attempt to push back against the rising price of the precious metal.
As gold weaponisation takes a new turn, the London whistleblower tracks the footprints of the US-centric PSYOP operation that was cobbled together when Russia began reintroducing physical gold as a new trade settlement currency.
Timestamps
00:00 Start
01:15 Latest weeks recap: an oversold metals’ physically driven rebound
15:25 How are Basel III NSFR conditions impacting the market dynamics
24:55 Where are we on the gold-price stair-steps?
36:05 Strange market actions! What is happening with silver?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
