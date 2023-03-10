Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire studies the aftermath of the Federal Reserve borrowing over 100 tons of physical gold from the BIS to sell it into the market, in an attempt to push back against the rising price of the precious metal.

As gold weaponisation takes a new turn, the London whistleblower tracks the footprints of the US-centric PSYOP operation that was cobbled together when Russia began reintroducing physical gold as a new trade settlement currency.

Timestamps

00:00 Start

01:15 Latest weeks recap: an oversold metals’ physically driven rebound

15:25 How are Basel III NSFR conditions impacting the market dynamics

24:55 Where are we on the gold-price stair-steps?

36:05 Strange market actions! What is happening with silver?