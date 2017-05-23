EUR/USD: waiting for macro definitions

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1217

Majors trade quietly, with dollar's weakness still the main theme across the board. The EUR/USD pair extended its advance up to 1.1267, surpassing previous multi-month high by a few pips, but the common currency lacks momentum, in spite of better-than-expected local data, pulling back ahead of the US opening. European growth continued at a solid pace according to Markit flash estimates, with regional PMIs advancing further in May. Growth in the services sector, however, was slightly below expected, but overall the composite figures came above expected. The German IFO survey showed that business confidence remains strong, with the index up to 114.6 from previous 113.0.

European equities trade higher, pointing to a positive Wall Street's opening, and therefore limiting the common's currency advance, but backing in commodity-related ones. Still pending of release in the US are new home sales, and Markit flash estimates for May. Given that part of the ongoing dollar's weakness is due to softening data, worst-than-expected numbers will likely see the pair resuming its advance.

Technically and in the short term, the ongoing retracement seems corrective, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators retreat from overbought levels. The downward move could extend on a break below 1.1200, although the dominant bullish trend remains firm in place and chances of buyers surging on dips are still high.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1260 1.1295 1.1340

