EUR/USD
The Euro stands at the back foot on Friday following a bumpy ride after US inflation data on Thursday, but the action ended in a long-legged Doji candle, signaling strong indecision.
Although Friday’s action is in red, the downside remains limited by rising 10DMA (today’s attempts lower stalled near yesterday’s low).
Stronger than expected rise in US inflation fueled expectations for more aggressive action from Fed (the central bank announced it will start hiking from the next month) with analysts being divided over the size of the rate increase, as many now expect 0.5% hike, while some does not expect the Fed to diverge from expected first post-pandemic hike by 25 basis points.
While Fed remains hawkish, the European central bank is more cautious and not in hurry to start raising interest rates.
The ECB President Lagarde said today that rate hike would not bring down the record high EU inflation and would not affect high oil prices and supply problems that have boosted inflation, but would hurt the economy.
Lagarde said that fast reaction from the central bank won’t solve the problem, but would slow the recovery of the bloc’s economies, suggesting that the ECB should gradually withdraw a massive stimulus and adjust monetary policy instruments when conditions allowed.
Different outlooks from two central banks, in which the Fed is aggressive while ECB remains dovish, would weigh on the single currency in the short-term.
Technical studies on the daily chart are weakening, after the action on Thursday failed to clearly break above daily cloud top, as bullish momentum is fading and RSI turned south.
Fresh weakness probes again through 100DMA (1.1413) with eventual close below the indicator to generate initial bearish signal, which would look for confirmation on extension through 1.1352 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1121/1.1494 rally).
On the other side, repeated failure to close below 100DMA would keep near-term price action in extended consolidation.
Res: 1.1439; 1.1494; 1.1558; 1.1600.
Sup: 1.1370; 1.1352; 1.1333; 1.1316.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1613
- R2 1.1554
- R1 1.1493
- PP 1.1434
-
- S1 1.1373
- S2 1.1314
- S3 1.1252
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.