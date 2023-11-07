Share:

EUR/USD retreated to the 1.0700 area following Monday's choppy action.

The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar gather strength.

Comments from Fed officials will be watched closely by market participants.

EUR/USD started the week on a bullish note but erased its daily gains in the American session on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound. Early Tuesday, the pair stays on the back foot near 1.0700 and the near-term technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest.

Following the previous week's sharp decline, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose 1.5% and helped the USD stay resilient against its major rivals on Monday.

Early Tuesday, the negative shift seen in risk mood allows the USD to hold its ground. The UN Security Council failed to reach an agreement on a draft resolution to end the conflict following a private session on Monday, reportedly, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not allow a general ceasefire until all hostages are released by Hamas.

In the second half of the day, market participants will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. In case Fed policymakers push back against the market expectation of a no change in the policy rate in December, the USD could gather strength and weigh on EUR/USD.

Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed earlier in the day that Industrial Production decreased by 1.4% on a monthly basis in September.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

1.0700 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as a key pivot point for EUR/USD. In case the pair falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, sellers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.0640 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as the next bearish target before 1.0620 (50-period SMA) and 1.0600 (100-period SMA).

If EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700, 1.0750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as first resistance before 1.0800 (psychological level, static level).