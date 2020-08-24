EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1836
- Risk appetite dominates the scenes with US equities trading at record highs.
- The FDA approved the use of convalescent plasma to treat severe coronavirus cases.
- EUR/USD is in recovery mode but lacks momentum enough to confirm a bullish extension.
A better market mood has helped EUR/USD to recover the 1.1800 mark, now trading near a daily high in the 1.1849. The market is optimistic about a promising coronavirus treatment, the use of convalescent plasma, which was approved by the FDA. The treatment was already being used in some other countries.
Stocks trade firmly higher, with US indexes reaching all-time highs ahead of the opening. The macroeconomic calendar, in the meantime, had nothing to offer during European trading hours. As for the US, the country has just released the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July, which came in at 1.18, worse than the expected 2.73 and below the previous 5.33.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Despite the latest recovery, the EUR/USD pair still sees a limited bullish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that it is struggling to surpass a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have advanced within negative levels, now losing momentum ahead of their midlines. The pair could ease in the American session, but the bearish case will become clearer on a break below the 1.1770 support. Bulls, on the other hand, will take their chances on a break above 1.1870.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1770 1.1725
Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1915 1.1950
