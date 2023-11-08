- EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum after testing 1.0700.
- Technical sellers could show interest if the pair falls below 1.0660.
- Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day.
EUR/USD registered losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Although the pair managed to stage a modest rebound in the early Asian session on Wednesday, it lost its traction after testing 1.0700. The near-term technical picture points to a bearish tilt.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.53%
|0.90%
|0.82%
|1.20%
|0.79%
|1.02%
|0.28%
|EUR
|-0.54%
|0.38%
|0.29%
|0.66%
|0.25%
|0.49%
|-0.26%
|GBP
|-0.92%
|-0.38%
|-0.09%
|0.28%
|-0.13%
|0.10%
|-0.65%
|CAD
|-0.82%
|-0.28%
|0.09%
|0.38%
|-0.03%
|0.20%
|-0.55%
|AUD
|-1.21%
|-0.67%
|-0.30%
|-0.38%
|-0.41%
|-0.22%
|-0.93%
|JPY
|-0.80%
|-0.26%
|-0.11%
|0.05%
|0.37%
|0.22%
|-0.52%
|NZD
|-1.02%
|-0.46%
|-0.11%
|-0.19%
|0.19%
|-0.23%
|-0.73%
|CHF
|-0.28%
|0.25%
|0.64%
|0.54%
|0.87%
|0.51%
|0.70%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The cautious market stance allowed the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength on Tuesday and forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot. Early Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields stay in positive territory above 4.6% and US stock index futures lose between 0.1% and 0.2%, helping the USD stay resilient against its rivals.
Later in the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, will be delivering speeches. On Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that they will have a lot of data to parse before the next policy meeting and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that they will let inflation and labor data guide them.
In case Fed speakers adopt a similar tone and reiterate the data-dependent approach, the USD could find it difficult to extend its recovery, unless safe-haven flows dominate the action in the second half of the day.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD failed to reclaim 1.0700 early Wednesday, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest downtrend, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart and the upper limit of the ascending regression channel align. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator declined slightly below 50, reflecting the buyer hesitancy.
On the downside, 1.0660 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as first support ahead of 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 50-period SMA) and 1.0620 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 100-period SMA).
In case EUR/USD manages to reclaim 1.0700, next resistances could be seen at 1.0750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0800 (psychological level, static level).
