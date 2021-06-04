-
The DAX 30 is now testing the resistance trend line (orange) again. Will price action make a bullish breakout or a deeper retracement?
The DAX 30 remains in a long-term uptrend. The Elliott Wave outlook even indicates a potential wave 3 (pink) of wave 3 (purple).
A bullish breakout above the resistance trend lines (orange) could indicate one more push higher. The targets are located at 15,740, 15,900, 16,000, and 16,100.
Price charts and technical analysis
The DAX 30 remains in a long-term uptrend. The Elliott Wave outlook even indicates a potential wave 3 (pink) of wave 3 (purple). That said, price action could be completing a wave 5 (grey) soon or with the next higher high:
A bullish breakout (green arrows) above the resistance trend lines (orange) could indicate one more push higher.
The targets are located at 15,740, 15,900, 16,000, and 16,100.
A bearish breakout (orange arrows) below the support trend line (green) could indicate the end of the wave 5 (grey) of wave 3 (pink) and the start of a wave 4 (pink).
The long-term moving averages could still provide a bounce (blue arrows).
On the 1 hour chart, the DAX 30 chart seems to be completing a bearish ABC (blue) correction in wave 4 (orange):
Price action made a lengthy ABC correction (blue) as mentioned in our previous analysis.
There was an ABC (green) pattern within each ABC (blue) wave.
The bullish price action has either completed wave 5 (orange) or indicates wave 1-2 (green).
The wave 1-2 (green) remains valid as long as price action stays above the previous low and 100% Fibonacci level. A break below it invalidates it (red circle).
A bullish bounce or breakout (green arrows) confirms the uptrend.
An alternative Elliott Wave outlook is that the blue wave B is a leading diagonal for wave 1 followed by wave 2. Also in this scenario, more upside is expected via a bullish wave 3, 4, and 5.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
