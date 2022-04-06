Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 06 Apr 2022 00:58GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.3096

55 HR EMA

1.3106

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Oversold

13 HR RSI

33

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3167 - Tue's high.

1.3144 - Tue's European morning high.

1.3094 - Mon's low (now res).

Support

1.3052 - Last Tue's 10-day low.

1.3000 - Mar's 16-month low (15).

1.2925 - 50% proj. of 1.3749-1.3000 fm 1.3299.

GBP/USD - 1.3066.. Trading the pound was tricky on Tue. Price ratcheted higher to 1.3144 on cross-buying in sterling n briefly rose to 1.3167 in NY morning b4 tanking to session lows of 1.3067 due to broad-based USD's rally.



On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3000 in mid-Mar would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temporary low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272.



Today, intra-day brief break of 1.3067 n present falling hourly indicators suggests a downside break of the recent daily swings fm last week's 1.3052 low (Tue) would be forthcoming soon, below would head twd Mar's 16-month 1.3000 trough, break, 1.2925 'later'. Only abv 1.3100 risks 1.3137/44 b4 down.