Daily Recommendations on Major -EUR/USD

DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major

Update Time: 09 Feb 2017 05:00 GMT

EUR/USD - 1.0687

Despite euro's resumption of recent decline from last week's 1.0829 peak to 1.0641 in European morning yesterday, subsequent rebound on broad-based USD retreat in New York session suggests 1st leg of correction has ended and 1-2 days of choppy consolidation with near term upside bias is seen, reckon res at 1.0755 would cap present rise and yield another fall.

Only below 1.0641 would extend aforesaid decline to 1.0620.

However, loss of downward momentum should keep price above previous sup at 1.0580/89.



