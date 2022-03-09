Outlook: We get the JOLTS report this morning, with many expecting those weird voluntary quits to quiet down. We also get a budget extension and some bumpf on the White House “crypto strategy.”

We warn against jumping on a correction as though it’s a true reversal. Corrections seem normal and common but are actually often mysterious and pretty hard to understand–what starts them?--and even harder to predict, although sometimes we can see an Event that ends them and discloses what had been the trigger in the first place.

We see a substantial one in Europe today that is enticing. Inequities, the EuroStoxx 600 hit a one-year low earlier this week but is up over 3% so far today. The Dax had fallen 20% but is also over 5% higher this morning. The euro is entering a second day of gains.

The FT offers an explanation–""Sentiment towards prospects for the eurozone, which faces a risk of recession from spiralling commodity prices, has shifted ahead of an EU summit on Thursday where leaders will discuss a new growth and investment model and reducing dependence on Russian energy.

“Investors also believe that the European Central Bank, which holds its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, may delay plans to withdraw emergency stimulus measures put in place to counter the financial shocks wrought by coronavirus two years ago. ‘There are expectations Europe is going to do something massive,’” said an asset manager.

One idea is the EU issuing a joint bond–a massive one–to finance energy and defense spending. This would come after tomorrow’s ECB meeting. The idea of a joint bond is an excellent one and it would be well-received, but anything so big and requiring agreement by all would be as rare as hen’s teeth.

Then there is the ECB itself. Nobody expects any rate action at tomorrow’s meeting but after the policy committee hinted strongly at the previous meeting in Feb that inflation was getting to be a problem, everyone wants to see the new inflation forecasts. There are several issues. First is the medium-term forecast. If the ECB economists see inflation over the benchmark 2% one year out, it will be hard not to see multiple hikes following. Another issue is that rates can’t be raised until the asset purchase program is ended and that’s not scheduled until the end of Q3 and in fact purchases may be raised in Q2 to compensate for the end of the pandemic program (PEPP).

Aargh. So, if we expect a rate hike from the ECB, first we need a cut-off date for APP. The governing council simply hates to name a date–all central banks do because uncertainty is so high that naming dates is a no-win situation. Presumably there will be much shouting and arm-waving.

A sedate essay at Econoday points out that the Ukraine crisis is, of course, going to lift inflation past the current 5-6% and even the core (2.7% now) is at risk. Added to that is Germany about to raise the minimum wage in two steps by 22% by October. “Covering some nearly 6.2 million workers, this will add fuel to the inflation fire.” Finally, as in the US, consumer demand woke up from Covid and is yelling for goods and services, contributing to higher prices.

If the current move in the euro is more than a conventional pullback/correction/consolidation and actually means true change, we would be surprised down to our socks. It’s not normal for the EU or EMU to take authentic hard action, like the super-bond or ECB decisive forward guidance on rates and QT. Remember how messy was kicking the can down the road during Grexit.

But having said that, perhaps Europe now sees this is already WW III and it’s a European ground war. It’s also a remarkable event in terms of Ukrainian leadership and resistance that will go down in the history books. In other words, it’s not impossible for sentiment to shift to favoring Europe, at least for a while, and that is euro-supportive. Not impossible, but not probable. These countries have been squabbling for hundreds of years. To get unity on the leadership of a Ukrainian comedian would be wonderful, but honestly, not likely.

Note to Readers: Today is the last report for this week. We will not publish reports tomorrow or Friday. Publication will resume on Monday, March 14.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!