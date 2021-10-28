-
Today’s ECB meeting ended with no new decisions or a signal about the decisions that are to be taken at the December meeting, as widely expected (see our preview here). Lagarde personally expected PEPP to end on March 22. TLTRO would be part of the December discussion.
-
ECB concluded that the growth risks are broadly balanced, while at the same time acknowledging that the euro area is witnessing slower momentum.
-
ECB’s transitory inflation narrative, citing rising energy prices, supply-demand mismatches, and German VAT base effects as the main drivers for current high inflation rates.
-
Regarding market pricing, there was some convoluted push-back, which leaves ECB data-dependent. So far, ECB was not concerned about the recent increase in short-term rates’ impact on financing conditions.
Inflation, inflation, inflation – but not like other central banks
At today’s ECB meeting, ECB discussed three things according to Lagarde: Inflation, inflation, and inflation. She boiled the conclusion down to three factors that drive inflation (see below), that made ECB conclude that the recent inflation pressures are transitory.
We had two main questions that we sought to get answered today
1) Not like other central banks: Asked to the question of ECB compared to other central banks that are turning more hawkish she said that comparison was ‘odious’.
2) Markets pricing are ahead of themselves: Lagarde was asked several times on this issue. The first time was clear that ECB does not agree with market pricing, however, the subsequent answers were less convincing, which also lead to a strong intraday reaction in markets, where for example 1y1y EONIA swap traded within a 12bp top to bottom range through the press conference. On her clearest answer, she said; ‘Our analysis certainly does not support that the conditions of our forward guidance are satisfied at the time of liftoff as expected by markets nor any time soon thereafter,‘
Ultimately, we are of the view that ECB does not expect to hike rates in the foreseeable future given ECB's transitory inflation narrative. Whether this newfound data dependence will last remains unknown. In any case, if inflation proves longer-lasting, the comments today make us less confident that ECB would not change policy rates eventually.
