AUD/USD
The AUDUSD jumped to two-day high (0.7147) after being in red for the seven consecutive days, lifted by the Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike on Tuesday.
The RBA surprised markets by raising interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.35%, as most of analysts were betting for a 15 basis points increase, and some expected the central bank to stay on hold ahead of Australia’s election on May 21.
The RBA said it is committed to do what is necessary to return soaring inflation to its target and signaled more action in the near future, marking today’s decision as a hawkish hike that would lift the Australian dollar, which fell over 5% in April.
Although the Aussie jumped around one full-figure in reaction to RBA’s decision, bulls lost traction ahead of initial resistance at 0.7178 (falling 10DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 0.7661/0.7029), where the recovery attempts were repeatedly rejected last week.
Break and close above this level is needed to generate initial reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery towards next targets at 0.7243/53 (daily Tenkan-sen / cloud base).
Daily studies show 14-d momentum turning north, deeply in the negative territory and RSI emerging from oversold zone, but near-term structure is expected to remain weak while the action is limited under 0.7178 pivot.
Res: 0.7147; 0.7178; 0.7228; 0.7243.
Sup: 0.7045; 0.7029; 0.7000; 0.6967.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7134
- R2 0.7109
- R1 0.708
- PP 0.7055
-
- S1 0.7026
- S2 0.7001
- S3 0.6972
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.