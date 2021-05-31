Market movers today
Key market movers this week will be US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, and euro Flash CPI, see Weekly Focus, 28 May, for more.
Talks on a US infrastructure bill are also set to continue this week. Speeches from Fed members could also be interesting after the high core PCE inflation print on Friday, which added to the picture of upside risks to inflation.
Overnight we get China PMI manufacturing from Caixin, which we expect to rebound on the back of strong exports.
The 60 second overview
China: Official Chinese manufacturing PMI declined to 51.0 in May from 51.1 in April as new export orders declined below 50. Consensus was for a slight increase. An index for raw material costs stood at 72.8, hitting the highest level since 2010. Service PMI increased to 55.2 from 54.9.
Japan: Industrial production increased 2.5% mom in April disappointing expectations of 4.1%. Also March was revised downwards. The economic recovery in Japan is highly dependent on the manufacturing sector, as a big part of the country remains in a state of emergency hampering the service industry.
Inflation: On Friday, US core PCE came in slightly higher than expected at 0.7% m/m. Y/Y stands at 3.1%, which is very high relative to the Fed goal of 2%. However, core PCE tends to also be correlated with headline due to some service components that are affected by energy (such as transport). So it should come down again (in line with Fed expectations). On the margin though, it adds to the picture of upside risks to inflation.
FI: Schnabel's interview on Friday weighed on EGBs from the morning, yet after bond markets digested the views the sell-off sentiment changed to a continuous rally through the remainder of the day leaving Bunds, 1bp lower than Thursday's close, at -0.18%. Spreads were slightly tighter.
FX: EUR/USD remains largely unchanged at 1.22. Also EUR/GBP moved sideways on Friday. EUR/SEK ended last week close to the lower end of the 10.10-10.20 range.
Credit had a decent session on Friday where Xover tightened 3bp (to 246½bp) and Main ½bp (to 50bp). HY tightened 1bp and IG around ½bp.
Nordic macro and markets
In Sweden, Riksbank governor Ingves is set to speak on an online event, where he will discuss the central bank's three main areas: payments, monetary policy, and financial stability, and how the Riksbank meets the new challenges arising from globalisation and technical development.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
