It has been reported that Saudi Arabia is entertaining the idea of pricing its oil in yuans. Pricing oil in yuans would tremendously undermine the US petrodollar and could even knock off the dollar as a reserve currency. Currently, the majority of oil is bought and sold using dollars. This forces countries to hold large amounts of dollars in their banks in order to purchase oil, which props up the dollar as the ultimate de facto world currency.
Many OPEC countries have talked about using gold or other alternatives currencies instead of dollars but are met with great resistance. China understands this issue and has worked to set up an alternative system to the petrodollar: the petroyuan.
Why is the petrodollar so important for the US?
The petrodollar gives tremendous power to the US over Saudi Arabia and other countries since they need dollars to buy the commodity. Since the majority of the world’s oil sales are made in dollars, OPEC countries receive large amounts of US dollars, which are then reinvested into the American economy. The US has used the petrodollar as leverage against countries that defy US global policy by implementing sanctions and embargoes.
Countries that sell oil for dollars are forced to reinvest that currency into American investment funds. For example, Saudi Arabia sells X amount of oil for Y amount of US dollars, Saudi Arabia sends the money to the US Treasury who then reinvests the money into a particular fund. The profits made from the fund are then used to hire American contractors to build infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. This strategy gives the US an economic advantage over other countries.
New economic partners
Meanwhile, China has been working towards pushing its own currency as an alternative to the dollar. Because of recent internal conflicts between the King of Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration, Saudi Arabia seems to want to create a new economic partner; a role China may readily accept. Allowing the sale of oil with yuans will elevate China as a new dominant world power.
Another reason China wants a strong partnership with Saudi Arabia is to create a separate financial system that isn’t controlled by the west. Many countries have faced strong economic sanctions for going against policies that are deemed unfavorable by the US. China can prevent the effects of economic sanctions by creating a financial network, similar to SWIFT, where member countries operate outside of the US sphere of influence.
What is the US doing to prevent A Petroyuan?
US officials are reportedly unhappy with this new development but are seemingly doing little to mitigate this turn of events. Plus, Saudi Arabian officials appear very dissatisfied with the US-led Iran nuclear deal which threatens to undermine the country’s influence in the region. Can the threat of a Chinese Petro currency bring the US to the Saudi bargaining table or is it too late? How long will the dollar continue to reign as the loan reserve currency? Given these tumultuous times, it would be wise for the US to tread carefully moving forward.
VALUEWALK LLC is not a registered or licensed investment advisor in any jurisdiction. Nothing on this website or related properties should be considered personalized investments advice. Any investments recommended here in should be made only after consulting with your personal investment advisor and only after performing your own research and due diligence, including reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the issuer of any security. VALUEWALK LLC, its managers, its employees, affiliates and assigns (collectively “The Company”) do not make any guarantee or warranty about the advice provided on this website or what is otherwise advertised above. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. The Company disclaims any liability in the event any information, commentary, analysis, opinions, advice and/or recommendations provided herein prove to be inaccurate, incomplete or unreliable, or result in any investment or other losses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens around 1.1050 as Ukraine woes intensify ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, on the back foot amid a broadly firmer US dollar. The risk-off flows remain at full steam, as the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensifies. Hawkish Fedspeak underpins the dollar. Lagarde and Powell are in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The greenback benefits from a risk-off market profile while Fed-BOE policy divergence also adds to the weight on cable.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier
Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.