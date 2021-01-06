WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc continues to rise on news of a new partnership with Pride Group

NASDAQ:WKHS gained 4.72% on Tuesday amidst a broader market rally.

Pride Group Enterprises orders 6,320 C-Series vehicles from Workhorse.

Initial deliveries will begin in July of 2021 and continue through 2026.

NASDAQ:WKHS has started the year off on the right foot as the stock is now up over 13% from its closing price on the last day of 2020. On Tuesday, shares continued to rise as Workhorse added a further 4.72% to close the trading session at a price level of $22.43. The stock was a popular one amongst retail investors in 2020, as Workhorse managed to grow from a penny stock offering to a legitimate last-mile delivery competitor in the electric vehicle sector. This momentum has now carried into 2021, as a new catalyst has sparked interest in the Ohio-based company.

That catalyst was the new deal signed with Pride Group Enterprises for delivery of 6,320 of Workhorse’s C-series electric trucks. The order will see the delivery of two different trucks, the C-1000 and the C-650 models, both of which Pride will use for renting out to customers for delivery use. The deal comes on the heels of an order for 500 Workhorse trucks with Pritchard Companies which is a national automotive enterprise. With 2021 just getting started, it seems as though Workhorse is well on its way to signing more agreements in the near future.

WKHS stock news

For months now the story surrounding Workhorse has been the imminent contract announcement from the US Postal Service to replace its fleet of aged vehicles. While this is certainly still on investors’ minds, it is promising to see that Workhorse has secured contracts on its own, proving that the company is able to support itself without having to rely on the USPS contract as previously believed.