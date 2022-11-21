- USDJPY scales higher for the fourth straight day and climbs to a one-week high on Monday.
- Some follow-through USD buying remains supportive amid the Fed-BoJ policy divergence.
- A sustained move beyond the 141.00 mark is needed to support prospects for further gains.
The USDJPY pair gains some positive traction for the fourth straight day on Monday and climbs to a one-week high during the early European session. The pair is currently placed just below the 141.00 mark, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move back above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support breakpoint.
The US Dollar builds on its recovery from the lowest level since August 12 - touched in the aftermath of softer US consumer inflation figures last week - and acts as a tailwind for the USDJPY pair. The better-than-expected US Retail Sales data released on Thursday cast doubts on the peak inflation narrative. Adding to this, hawkish signals from several Fed officials suggest that the US central bank is still far from pausing its policy-tightening cycle. This is seen as a key factor that continues to lend some support to the greenback.
The Japanese Yen, on the other hand, is undermined by a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). In fact, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Friday that the central bank will stick to its monetary easing to support the economy and achieve the 2% inflation target in a sustained, stable fashion. This is seen as another factor pushing the USDJPY pair higher. That said, a softer risk tone helps limit deeper losses for the safe-haven JPY and might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the major, at least for the time being.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns about economic headwinds stemming from the worsening COVID-19 situation in China and the imposition of fresh lockdowns in several financial hubs. Adding to this, fears of a potential escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. Even from a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 141.00 support breakpoint warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the USDJPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USDJPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|140.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.71
|Daily SMA50
|145.09
|Daily SMA100
|140.96
|Daily SMA200
|133.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.5
|Previous Daily Low
|139.64
|Previous Weekly High
|140.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0300 amid notable US Dollar strength
EURUSD is trading under pressure below 1.0300 as risk-off sentiment intensified on surging covid cases and fresh lockdowns in China. The US Dollar cheers a flight to safety as well as hawkish Fed commentary. A light calendar ahead.
GBPUSD drops toward 1.1800 amid risk-aversion, USD buying
GBPUSD is kicking off the week on the wrong footing amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. China's covid woes-induced risk aversion weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling ahead of BoE policymaker Jon Cunliffe's speech.
Gold declines towards $1,740 as DXY extend gains amid dismal market mood
Gold price is expected to decline further to near $1,740.00 as the risk-off profile is gaining more traction. The DXY has refreshed its weekly high at 107.40 and has not displayed any sign of exhaustion yet.
FTX exploiter triggers weekend crash, here's what to expect from Bitcoin price
FTX exploiter has made bold moves over the weekend, triggering a market sell-off. If Bitcoin (BTC) price can bounce off the $15,550 support level it could trigger an 18% upswing to $18,784.
Uncertainty for the growth outlook remains high
This week, the first flash estimate of Eurozone PMI data for November will be published. In October, manufacturing sentiment in particular deteriorated significantly, suggesting a decline in manufacturing activity in the current fourth quarter.