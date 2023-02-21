USD/MXN Price Analysis: Founds a bottom around 18.30, rebounds at YTD lows eyeing 18.40

- USD/MXN cannot drop to fresh YTD lows after hitting 18.3301 on February 17.
- Positive divergence between the RSI and USD/MXN price action suggests further upside is warranted.
- USD/MXN: If it reclaims 18.45, it could test $18.70; otherwise, the YTD lows are targeted.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) weakens vs. the US Dollar (USD) as Wall Street’s session begins, yet stills exchanging hands below Monday’s high of 18.4366, which would further warrant downward action. However, the USD/MXN is registering decent gains of 0.23%, trading at 18.3977.
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/MXN remains downward biased. In the last three days, USD/MXN sellers had been unable to drag prices towards the $18.00 psychological barrier, beneath the YTD low of 18.3301.
Momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), albeit in bearish territory, suggest that buying pressure could be building. The Rate of Change (RoC) hit the neutral level after three-straight days of equal to no volatility.
The USD/MXN needs to conquer Monday’s high for an upward reversal. Once cleared, the USD/MXN might rally toward the confluence of February 16 and 17 daily highs and the 20-day EMA at the 18.66/68 area. A decisive break will expose the 50-day EMA at 18.9428, ahead of the psychological $19.00 area.
For a bearish continuation of the USD/MXN, sellers must challenge the $18.00 figure once they cleared the YTD low at 18.3301. If the USD/MXN reclaims 18.0000, the next support would be April 17, 2018, swing low at 17.9388, followed by July 19, 2017, daily low of 17.4498.
USD/MXN Daily chart
USD/MXN Key technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.3974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0118
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|18.3856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.7181
|Daily SMA50
|19.06
|Daily SMA100
|19.3731
|Daily SMA200
|19.7525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.4376
|Previous Daily Low
|18.3318
|Previous Weekly High
|18.754
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.3306
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.3972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.3722
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.3324
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.2792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.4382
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.4908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.544
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
