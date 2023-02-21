USD/MXN Price Analysis: Founds a bottom around 18.30, rebounds at YTD lows eyeing 18.40

For a bearish continuation of the USD/MXN, sellers must challenge the $18.00 figure once they cleared the YTD low at 18.3301. If the USD/MXN reclaims 18.0000, the next support would be April 17, 2018, swing low at 17.9388, followed by July 19, 2017, daily low of 17.4498.

The USD/MXN needs to conquer Monday’s high for an upward reversal. Once cleared, the USD/MXN might rally toward the confluence of February 16 and 17 daily highs and the 20-day EMA at the 18.66/68 area. A decisive break will expose the 50-day EMA at 18.9428, ahead of the psychological $19.00 area.

Momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), albeit in bearish territory, suggest that buying pressure could be building. The Rate of Change (RoC) hit the neutral level after three-straight days of equal to no volatility.

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/MXN remains downward biased. In the last three days, USD/MXN sellers had been unable to drag prices towards the $18.00 psychological barrier, beneath the YTD low of 18.3301.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) weakens vs. the US Dollar (USD) as Wall Street’s session begins, yet stills exchanging hands below Monday’s high of 18.4366, which would further warrant downward action. However, the USD/MXN is registering decent gains of 0.23%, trading at 18.3977.

